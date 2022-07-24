Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 32,716 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $17,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.18 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76.

