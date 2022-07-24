Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VOO opened at $363.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.86.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

