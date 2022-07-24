Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $184.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.28 and a 200 day moving average of $189.70. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

