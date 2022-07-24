Verso Token Hits Market Capitalization of $10.49 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Buying and Selling Verso Token

