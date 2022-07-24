Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,130 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $226,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,743 shares of company stock worth $9,136,160. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $280.29 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $296.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

