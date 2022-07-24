VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of VTEX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 151.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

