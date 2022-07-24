Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $169.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WKCMF. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($161.62) to €126.00 ($127.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($146.46) to €157.00 ($158.59) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €199.00 ($201.01) to €188.00 ($189.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $142.75 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.94.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

