Walter Public Investments Inc. Invests $12.11 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,092 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,107,000. Expedia Group comprises about 4.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.