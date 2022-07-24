Walter Public Investments Inc. Invests $15.91 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,909,000. Church & Dwight makes up about 5.4% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $2,095,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9 %

CHD stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

