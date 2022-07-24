Walter Public Investments Inc. Invests $4.66 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,276 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE WMS opened at $104.74 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

