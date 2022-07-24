Walter Public Investments Inc. Takes $7.87 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TMO opened at $561.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $541.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

