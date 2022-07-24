Waltonchain Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $19.06 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,502,029 coins and its circulating supply is 80,526,817 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

