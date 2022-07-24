Waters (NYSE:WAT) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $349.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $354.63.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE WAT opened at $345.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.61 and a 200-day moving average of $322.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.