WAX (WAXP) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, WAX has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $218.14 million and $7.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00069829 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,904,143,644 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,367,071 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.