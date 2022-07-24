WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 12,615 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.