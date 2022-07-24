WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

