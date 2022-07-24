WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $143.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

