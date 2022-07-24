WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 404,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
