WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 404,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.