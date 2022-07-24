WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Down 3.0 %

HPQ opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

