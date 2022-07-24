WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

