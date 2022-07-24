WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.