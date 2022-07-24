WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $8,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a "na" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

