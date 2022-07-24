WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 26,269 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,269 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS JPST opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

