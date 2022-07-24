WebDollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,852.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $34,852.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00077405 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,509,924,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
