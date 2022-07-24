Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $33.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

