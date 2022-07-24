West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

