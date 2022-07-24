West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.90. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

