West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,831 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus dropped their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $401.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

