West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.28 and a 200 day moving average of $387.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

