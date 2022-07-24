West Branch Capital LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $83.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05.

