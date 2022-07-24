West Branch Capital LLC Sells 94 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,779,000 after purchasing an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $561.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

