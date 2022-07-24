West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 539 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.2% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.48.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

