West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 24,037 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBN. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.