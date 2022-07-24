West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

