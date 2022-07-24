West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.32.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 28.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $372,878,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 478,574 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after buying an additional 308,912 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,766,000 after buying an additional 252,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,529,000 after buying an additional 183,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

