Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 124,903 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $193.94 million, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Rating ) (TSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $41,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

