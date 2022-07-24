Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 3.17.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 174,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,906,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.