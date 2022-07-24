Western Union (NYSE:WU) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Western Union Stock Up 0.2 %

WU stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.91. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

