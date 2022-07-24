Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DE opened at $312.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.87 and a 200 day moving average of $367.85. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

