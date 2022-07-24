Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 60 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $512.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

