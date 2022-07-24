Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.