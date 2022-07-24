Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 9.3 %

ZIM stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.12%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

