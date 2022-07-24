Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

