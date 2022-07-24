Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.45.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Westlake news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westlake Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of WLK opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. Westlake has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

