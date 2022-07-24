WeTrust Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 88.2% against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $206,969.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

