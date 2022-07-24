Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,818.33 ($45.65).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($30.62) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($45.43) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.07) to GBX 3,910 ($46.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Fumbi Chima bought 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,643 ($31.60) per share, with a total value of £20,853.27 ($24,929.19). In related news, insider Fumbi Chima bought 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,643 ($31.60) per share, with a total value of £20,853.27 ($24,929.19). Also, insider Chris Kennedy bought 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,436 ($29.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,847.20 ($29,703.77). Insiders bought a total of 3,559 shares of company stock worth $9,193,547 over the last three months.

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,690 ($32.16) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,613.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,797.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12,809.52. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,382 ($28.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($43.63).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

