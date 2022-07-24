Widmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

