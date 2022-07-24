Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.6% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

AT&T Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

