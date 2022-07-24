Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $35.51 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

