Widmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

